Dr. Charles Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Cline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists1200 Brooks Ln Ste 170, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 359-3336
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely 5 STARS! He is one of the nicest doctors I have ever been to. ((Too bad he's not my PCP!)) Excellent bedside manner. He did out-patient surgery on me today, July 2, 2021, at Jefferson Hospital, part of the AGH Network.
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033114749
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Pennsylvania State University
