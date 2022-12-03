Overview

Dr. Charles Coats, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Lutheran Downtown Hospital.



Dr. Coats works at Anthony Medical Associates in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.