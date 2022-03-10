Overview of Dr. Charles Cobb, MD

Dr. Charles Cobb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Cobb works at McIver Urological Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.