Overview of Dr. Charles Cohn, MD

Dr. Charles Cohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Mount Vernon Internal Medicine in Sandy Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.