Dr. Charles Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Cole, MD
Dr. Charles Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Ophthalmology174-15 Horace Harding Expressway Lower Level, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor!
- 1447302690
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Chorioretinal Scars and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
