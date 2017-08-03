Overview of Dr. Charles Cole, MD

Dr. Charles Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Ophthalmology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Chorioretinal Scars and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.