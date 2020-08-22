Dr. Charles Concodora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concodora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Concodora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Concodora, MD
Dr. Charles Concodora, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Dr. Concodora works at
Dr. Concodora's Office Locations
1
Pediatric Surgery & Urology200 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 653-1142
2
St Christopher's Hospital160 E Erie Ave # 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (856) 403-3495
3
Urology for Children, LLC239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 240, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 403-3492
4
Urology for Children, LLC200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 403-3494
5
Urology for Children, LLC2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 6, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (856) 403-3493
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Shriners Hospitals For Children Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We first met Dr Concodora while still admitted in the hospital and have since had a telehealth appointment. He has an excellent bedside manor and explains things very well in a way that is easy to understand.
About Dr. Charles Concodora, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1942511373
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
