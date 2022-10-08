Dr. Conlon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Conlon, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Conlon, MD
Dr. Charles Conlon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Conlon's Office Locations
- 1 16675 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 862-6169
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed with triple negative breast twelve years ago, Dr. Conlon continued to find chemo for me when the pharmacy company quit production. His staff was equally wonderful. Dr. Conlon was truthful, hopeful, and always listened to me. He gave me back my life.
About Dr. Charles Conlon, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1407956691
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conlon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Conlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conlon.
