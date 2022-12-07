Dr. Charles Connell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Connell works at
Dr. Connell's Office Locations
-
1
CONNELL Foot Care6104 E Brown Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85205 Directions (480) 672-2198Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connell?
Very good , Pleasant, L would reccommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992791313
Education & Certifications
- College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA - D.P.M.
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Connell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connell works at
Dr. Connell has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connell speaks Spanish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.