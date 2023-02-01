Dr. Charles Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Connor, MD
Dr. Charles Connor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor's Office Locations
Plano East3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3577Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Connor is always patient and caring, He allows me to engage in conversation on various topics or thoughts giving his thoughts and ideas as well. I respect his knowledge and research regarding my treatment
About Dr. Charles Connor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
