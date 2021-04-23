See All General Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Conte, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Conte, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Conte works at Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-9454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Awesome doctor
    Maribel — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Conte, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689644387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Conte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conte works at Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Conte’s profile.

    Dr. Conte has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

