Dr. Charles Conte, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Conte works at Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.