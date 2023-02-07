Dr. Charles Covert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Covert, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Covert, MD
Dr. Charles Covert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Ark State Hosp
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covert's Office Locations
- 1 800 Bering Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 975-1975
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Charles Covert, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093933624
Education & Certifications
- Ark State Hosp
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Covert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covert.
