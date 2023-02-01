Dr. Charles Cowey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cowey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Cowey, MD
Dr. Charles Cowey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Cowey works at
Dr. Cowey's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cowey?
Dr. Cowey's diagnosis and treatment of George's prostate cancer starting 12 years ago is a primary reason he remains in good health, is able to do his usual activites of playing tennis 3 days per week and doing all the yard work. Dr. Cowey is usually on time, always pleasant, informative, concerned, cooperative, responsive and listens well. He oversees his staff, Charlotte Arnold and Brittany Jackson, in such a way that they are equally helpful.
About Dr. Charles Cowey, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033358288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowey works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.