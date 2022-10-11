See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Cox, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Cox, MD

Dr. Charles Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Cox works at TGH Breast Health Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Breast Health Center
    17416 Brookside Trace Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reduction
Carcinoma in Situ
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma of the Breast
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Breast Tumor
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Nipple Reconstruction
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma of the Breast
Parathyroidectomy
Pleural Effusion
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
Puncture Aspiration
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Secretory Breast Carcinoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tubular Carcinoma
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 11, 2022
    He is an amazing dr
    Gloria haddock — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770595191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Univerity Med Ctr|Duke Univerity Med Ctr|NIH Cancer Inst|Nih Cancer Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Adventhealth Tampa
    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Dr. Charles Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

