Dr. Charles Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Cox, MD
Dr. Charles Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
TGH Breast Health Center17416 Brookside Trace Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing dr
About Dr. Charles Cox, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770595191
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr|Duke Univerity Med Ctr|NIH Cancer Inst|Nih Cancer Inst
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Moffitt Cancer Center
