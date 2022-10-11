Overview of Dr. Charles Cox, MD

Dr. Charles Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Cox works at TGH Breast Health Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.