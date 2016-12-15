Overview of Dr. Charles Craft, DPM

Dr. Charles Craft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Craft works at Kings Foot & Ankle Center, Hanford, CA in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.