Dr. Charles Craythorne, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Craythorne, MD
Dr. Charles Craythorne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Am Sports Med Inst|Am Sports Med Institute
Dr. Craythorne's Office Locations
Tampa Bay Orthopedics613 S Magnolia Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 608-4634
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As a former professional athlete I can say with great confidence DR Craythorne is The best Ortho Doc I have ever been to; and I have many. Dr. Craythorne is a hidden gem. After many many visits and procedures with Florida Orthopedic Institute I tried someone new based on other surgeon's recommendations, I am so very glad I took their advise. He is a masterful surgeon who corrected my shoulder reconstruction. My shoulder is healing exactly as he has diagnosed. Dr. Craythorne made himself available to me and responded expeditiously to all my wife's numerous phone calls. On second thought don't use him as when people find out what a fantastic Surgeon he is I will have trouble getting back in to see him for my future inevitable knee reconstruction. If you are reading this this and decide to believe it you have struck gold. He is simply the best!
About Dr. Charles Craythorne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Am Sports Med Inst|Am Sports Med Institute
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Craythorne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craythorne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craythorne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craythorne has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craythorne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Craythorne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craythorne.
