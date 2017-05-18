See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in College Station, TX
Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Crumpler Jr works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Foot Care PA
    3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 224-6628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 18, 2017
    Hey was the only Dr that got it right and made me feel million times better... he listens to everything explains your bloodwork where you can understand whats going on excellent doctor ....i have sent 3 people to him already...
    Brenda Rekieta in Cameron TX — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801881230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crumpler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crumpler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crumpler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crumpler Jr works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crumpler Jr’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Crumpler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crumpler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crumpler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crumpler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

