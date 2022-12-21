Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crutchfield III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Crutchfield III works at
Locations
-
1
Crutchfield Dermatology1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (651) 384-7931Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.C is always awesome. He found out that I actually have eczema instead of acne like I thought I did this whole time. His treatment plans were very easy to follow and I'm so happy with the way my skin looks now!
About Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Somali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Dermatology
- Gundersen Clinic - General Practice
- Mayo Clinic Medical School - M.D.
- Carleton College - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crutchfield III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crutchfield III
Dr. Crutchfield III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Crutchfield III works at
Dr. Crutchfield III has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crutchfield III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crutchfield III speaks Somali and Spanish.
991 patients have reviewed Dr. Crutchfield III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crutchfield III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crutchfield III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.