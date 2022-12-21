See All Dermatologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (991)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Crutchfield III works at Crutchfield Dermatology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crutchfield Dermatology
    1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 384-7931
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Scars
Acne Treatment
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Erythema Multiforme
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Removal
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Juvéderm® Injection
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat
Laser Surgery
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Surgery
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Vitiligo
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 991 ratings
    Patient Ratings (991)
    5 Star
    (980)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr.C is always awesome. He found out that I actually have eczema instead of acne like I thought I did this whole time. His treatment plans were very easy to follow and I'm so happy with the way my skin looks now!
    Shianne A. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Somali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota - Dermatology
    Internship
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Medical School - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crutchfield III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crutchfield III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crutchfield III works at Crutchfield Dermatology in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Crutchfield III’s profile.

    Dr. Crutchfield III has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crutchfield III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    991 patients have reviewed Dr. Crutchfield III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crutchfield III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crutchfield III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crutchfield III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

