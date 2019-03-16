Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Dabbs works at
Dr. Dabbs' Office Locations
Advanced Laser Clinic of Tacoma Inc.2115 S 56th St Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 617-1289
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought him to be very nice and professional. He did a thorough exam, my first ever by an ophthalmologist, and I found him easy to talk to and he was a great listener....
About Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427083732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Dabbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabbs works at
Dr. Dabbs has seen patients for Stye, Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
