Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Grove City, OH
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD

Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Dabbs works at Central Ohio Surgical Associates in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dabbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    5500 N Meadows Dr Ste 210, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 228-0768
  2. 2
    Mount Carmel East
    6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 228-0768
  3. 3
    Mount Carmel Grove City
    5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 228-0768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dabbs?

    Apr 27, 2022
    LEFT ROBOTIC INGUINAL HERNIA REPAIR WITH MESH - Left The exact process I went through at Mount Carmel Hospital Grove City, Ohio with the wonderful Charles H Dabbs, MD during my LEFT ROBOTIC INGUINAL HERNIA REPAIR WITH MESH. I went so well after I awoke I was ready to walk out on my own but the nurse stop me due to Hospital Rules... The next day I went back to work but they did not want me to work the day after surgery... But I explained to them I am not feeling any pain... matter of fact I feel much better now than before the surgery!!! Great Job Charles H Dabbs, MD!!!
    Nicholas W. Shephard Sr. — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992020598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabbs has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

