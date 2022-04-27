Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Dabbs works at
Dr. Dabbs' Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians5500 N Meadows Dr Ste 210, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 228-0768
-
2
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 228-0768
-
3
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 228-0768
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabbs?
LEFT ROBOTIC INGUINAL HERNIA REPAIR WITH MESH - Left The exact process I went through at Mount Carmel Hospital Grove City, Ohio with the wonderful Charles H Dabbs, MD during my LEFT ROBOTIC INGUINAL HERNIA REPAIR WITH MESH. I went so well after I awoke I was ready to walk out on my own but the nurse stop me due to Hospital Rules... The next day I went back to work but they did not want me to work the day after surgery... But I explained to them I am not feeling any pain... matter of fact I feel much better now than before the surgery!!! Great Job Charles H Dabbs, MD!!!
About Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992020598
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabbs works at
Dr. Dabbs has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.