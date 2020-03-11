Overview

Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Neptune City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Med Sch U Ghana and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Dadzie works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Neptune City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.