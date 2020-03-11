Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB
Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Neptune City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Med Sch U Ghana and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty61 Davis Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4268
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
We have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Dadzie for 7 months. He takes the time to break down critical information and make sure you understand the how and why behind it all. An extremely compassionate man who brings a smile to all around him. His medical expertise has been spot on the entire way. Dr Dadzie’s office staff is very professional, yet friendly and warm. I am very comfortable in having Dr Dadzie in our court!
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- Harlem Hospital (1981)
- Harlem Hosp Med Ctr
- Med Sch U Ghana
