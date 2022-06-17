Overview of Dr. Charles Daly, MD

Dr. Charles Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Medical University of South Carolina Upper Extremity Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.