Dr. Charles Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
MUSC Health Orthopaedics at West Ashley Medical Pavilion
2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Fl 1, Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 876-0111
Monday-Friday 7:30am - 5:00pm
MUSC Health Orthopaedics at Chuck Dawley Medical Park
1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 876-0111
Monday-Friday 7:30am - 5:00pm
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486
(843) 876-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
After 18+ months of pain and interrupted sleep, I made an appointment with Dr. Daly. He was very thorough in reviewing my options. I chose to have carpal tunnel release surgery in both wrists five weeks apart. My pain decreased the evening of my surgeries and continued to decrease in the weeks following. I am now six weeks out from my second surgery and I am pain free and haven't experienced any tingling in either wrist. My only regret is not seeking his help sooner. I had both surgeries at the MUSC West Ashley location and the whole team there was great. I highly recommend Dr. Daly and the MUSC West Ashley surgical and post op teams.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1396001590
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Clemson University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
