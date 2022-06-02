Dr. Dasher Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Dasher Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Dasher Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Dasher Sr works at
Locations
Uab Highlands1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8289
Office619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-4011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very welcoming staff and listens to your problems.
About Dr. Charles Dasher Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1215981121
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
