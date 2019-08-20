Overview

Dr. Charles Dasher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Dasher works at SAINT VINCENT SAINT CLAIR HOSPITAL in Pell City, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.