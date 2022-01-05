Overview of Dr. Charles David, MD

Dr. Charles David, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. David works at Kaiser Permanente Rancho Bernardo Medical Offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.