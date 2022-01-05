Dr. Charles David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles David, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles David, MD
Dr. Charles David, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. David's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tehachapi Blvd Medical Office17140 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't ask for a better doctor experience.
About Dr. Charles David, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669447652
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.