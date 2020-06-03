Overview

Dr. Charles Davis III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Davis III works at Professional Park Medical Svs in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.