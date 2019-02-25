Dr. Charles Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Deangelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Deangelis, MD
Dr. Charles Deangelis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Deangelis works at
Dr. Deangelis' Office Locations
-
1
National Health Laboratory Inc1199 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 942-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deangelis?
Excellent. Dr. D has been my pediatrician since 2005. Greatest dr of all time. Listens to the children , calls back when on call. Can’t say enough about him.
About Dr. Charles Deangelis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902822414
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deangelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deangelis works at
Dr. Deangelis speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.