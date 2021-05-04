See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Demarco, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Demarco, MD

Dr. Charles Demarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Demarco works at St. Hermina Physical Therapist PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demarco's Office Locations

    St. Hermina Physical Therapist PC
    8120 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 987-1947
    2066 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 987-1947
    Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc
    2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 04, 2021
    I felt very comfortable with Dr Demarco.. He did not rush and listened to my complaints.. I agree with his treatment plan
    — May 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Charles Demarco, MD
    About Dr. Charles Demarco, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1265434930
    • 1265434930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

