Overview of Dr. Charles Demarco, MD

Dr. Charles Demarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Demarco works at St. Hermina Physical Therapist PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.