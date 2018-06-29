Dr. Denby II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Denby II, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Denby II, MD
Dr. Charles Denby II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denby II's Office Locations
- 1 300 Centerville Rd Ste 101W, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
First Impression, Easy going and easy to talk to. Listened and was well informed. Would recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Denby II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669554481
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
