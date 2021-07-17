Dr. Charles Deur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Deur, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Deur, MD
Dr. Charles Deur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Deur's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Arlington North902 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600
Texas Oncology PA801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 105, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deur took care of me for 6 mths back in 2008. Wonderful man/Doctor. All of his staff was very friendly, caring & helpful. They all made me feel very comfortable while my chemo treatments were going on. Thankful & blessed to have had Dr.Deur & his staff.
About Dr. Charles Deur, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114969219
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- U Tex Sw-Parkland Hosp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
