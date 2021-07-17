See All Oncologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Charles Deur, MD

Medical Oncology
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Deur, MD

Dr. Charles Deur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Deur works at Texas Oncology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deur's Office Locations

    Texas Oncology-Arlington North
    Texas Oncology-Arlington North
902 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 664-9600
    Texas Oncology PA
    Texas Oncology PA
801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 105, Arlington, TX 76012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bile Duct Cancer
Bone Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Thyroid Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Retinoblastoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Cynthia Millican — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Deur, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114969219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex SW
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tex Sw-Parkland Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Deur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deur has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Deur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

