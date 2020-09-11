Overview of Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO

Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Dietzek works at Steven J. Valentino, D.O., P.C. in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ, Lumberton, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.