Dr. Dinapoli Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Dinapoli Jr works at
Dr. Dinapoli Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Divilio & Dinapoli PA404 Marvel Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4281
-
2
UM Shore Medical Group- Surgical Care500 Cadmus Ln Ste 205, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4553
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinapoli Jr?
the doctor has great bedside manner ! this was not my first visit. he has performed several colonoscopys over the years.
About Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952376840
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinapoli Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinapoli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinapoli Jr works at
Dr. Dinapoli Jr has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinapoli Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinapoli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinapoli Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinapoli Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinapoli Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.