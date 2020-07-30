Overview of Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Dinapoli Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Dinapoli Jr works at DIVILIO & DINAPOLI PA in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.