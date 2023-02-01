Dr. Charles Doering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Doering, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Doering, MD
Dr. Charles Doering, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center Program
Dr. Doering's Office Locations
Grand Strand Retina, PC14361 Ocean Hwy Unit 2B, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 651-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doering has the knowledge and experience necessary to provide great quality care. He takes the time to thoroughly evaluate and communicate your status and to hear your concerns. Then he makes certain you ask and he answers all of your questions. I leave his office each time with the confidence that my care is his greatest priority and his skills will deliver that care.
About Dr. Charles Doering, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center Program
