Dr. Charles Doering, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (129)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Doering, MD

Dr. Charles Doering, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center Program

Dr. Doering works at Grand Strand Retina, PC in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doering's Office Locations

    Grand Strand Retina, PC
    14361 Ocean Hwy Unit 2B, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Doering has the knowledge and experience necessary to provide great quality care. He takes the time to thoroughly evaluate and communicate your status and to hear your concerns. Then he makes certain you ask and he answers all of your questions. I leave his office each time with the confidence that my care is his greatest priority and his skills will deliver that care.
    E. Taylor — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Charles Doering, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396767398
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Doering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doering has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doering works at Grand Strand Retina, PC in Pawleys Island, SC. View the full address on Dr. Doering’s profile.

    Dr. Doering has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doering on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Doering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doering.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

