Dr. Charles Donner, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Donner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Donner works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center
    3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Aesthetic Surgery Centre
    2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Digestive Health Specialists - Peninsula Endoscopy Center
    2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Nausea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I had an endoscopy which was causing some anxiety, since I don’t interact with doctors much. The total experience was very professional from beginning to end. The appointment was easy and reminders were sent often. The paperwork was provided to prepare ahead of time. There was minimal wait time before I was ushered into the procedure room. I was greeted by the staff and they explained the whole experience to me. The doctor introduced himself and the procedure was quick. I was awakened with very little effects from the anesthesia. The results were explained along with a course of action for my condition. They contacted my driver and I was on my way home. The side effects were minimal and the clinic did a follow up phone call to check on me. I was very pleased with the total experience. Thanks to Dr Donner and his team.
    JanetF — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Donner, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144293127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Donner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donner has seen patients for Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Donner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

