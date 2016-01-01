Overview

Dr. Charles Douchy, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Douchy works at North Atlanta Dermatology in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.