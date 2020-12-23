Overview

Dr. Charles Dow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Dow works at New England Baptist Hospital in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.