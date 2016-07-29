Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Downey Jr works at
Dr. Downey Jr's Office Locations
Womens Health Associates of Richardson Pllc2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Downey when my midwife had to transfer my care at 37 weeks. I've since been through two more pregnancies (including a loss at 9 weeks) and can confidently say that Dr. Downey has provided me with the most informational, helpful, considerate care I've ever received in an OBGYN's office. He's flexible and never makes me feel rushed when I have questions at an appointment. He approached my loss with sensitivity and kindness. He's well worth the 3-hour drive I take to see him.
About Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720037435
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.