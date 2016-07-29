Overview of Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Downey Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Downey Jr works at Womens Health Associates of Richardson Pllc in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.