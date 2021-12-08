Overview of Dr. Charles Drescher, MD

Dr. Charles Drescher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Drescher works at Pacific Gynecology Asc in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.