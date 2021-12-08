See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Charles Drescher, MD

Oncology
4.0 (16)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Drescher, MD

Dr. Charles Drescher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Drescher works at Pacific Gynecology Asc in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drescher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Gynecology Asc
    1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Dr. Drescher is a highly skilled oncologist and surgeon who has provided me with outstanding care in 2021. He is calm, experienced, and committed to obtaining the best possible outcome for his patients. I feel very lucky to have been referred to him for treatment, and I'm confident that I'm receiving the best care possible.
    — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Drescher, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710939855
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drescher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drescher works at Pacific Gynecology Asc in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Drescher’s profile.

    Dr. Drescher has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drescher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drescher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drescher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drescher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drescher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

