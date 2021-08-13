See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Charles Drummond, MD

Wound & Burn Care
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Drummond, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center.

Dr. Drummond works at TN Vascular in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TN Vascular
    1015 Hanson Ct Ste 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-3576
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tennessee Vascular And Thoracic Surgical Associates Pc
    315 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 841-3948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Aneurysm

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2021
    A caring and compassionate doctor.
    Joshua Puckett — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Drummond, MD

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609891803
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Med - Cardiothoracic Surgery|Universityh of Maryland Medical - General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
