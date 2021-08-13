Overview

Dr. Charles Drummond, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Drummond works at TN Vascular in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.