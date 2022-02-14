Dr. Charles Duckworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Duckworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Duckworth, MD
Dr. Charles Duckworth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hardeeville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Va Hospital
Dr. Duckworth works at
Dr. Duckworth's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Carolina Urology Group LLC1010 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 502-7842
-
2
The Center for Digestive and Liver Health1139 Lexington Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-5143
-
3
The Center for Digestive and Liver Health40 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 210, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (912) 299-5148
-
4
Heart Care Bluffton1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 701, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 299-5145
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find him very trurstfull. He listens to everything I have to say, and uses that with his care plan. He also works with all my other Doctors.
About Dr. Charles Duckworth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033199989
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Hospital
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
