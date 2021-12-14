Dr. Charles Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
CoxHealth Vein Center1230 E Kingsley St Ste C, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 269-7444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having vein procedures. Dr Dunn seems very confident and thorough. I’m totally pleased. The staff is great. Oh
About Dr. Charles Dunn, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.