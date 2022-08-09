Dr. Charles Eberhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Eberhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Eberhart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Eberhart works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 206, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eberhart?
There is no better doctor. I have been seeing him since 2005
About Dr. Charles Eberhart, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255367660
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Birmingham
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberhart works at
Dr. Eberhart has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.