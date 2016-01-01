Overview of Dr. Charles Edwards, DO

Dr. Charles Edwards, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at My House Call Doctor in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.