Dr. Charles Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Marylyn Spine Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-3434Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Charles Edwards is an outstanding doctor. Dr. Edwards has operated on me twice over the past 16 years and both times I was blown away by his ability to make me confident in the success of the outcome and at the same time come across with humility and kindness. I had a lumbar decompressions and fusion. Only overnight in hospital and then 4 months later I'm completely healed and walking 2 miles a day pain free. If I could I'd give him 10 stars.
About Dr. Charles Edwards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Spine Center
- Emory University
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.