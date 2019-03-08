Overview of Dr. Charles Edwards, MD

Dr. Charles Edwards, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.



Dr. Edwards works at Memory Center Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.