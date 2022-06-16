Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eifrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD
Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Eifrig works at
Dr. Eifrig's Office Locations
Retina Associates Orange County23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 115, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 707-5125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eifrig is highly skilled and spends as much time as needed with patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306812979
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Mercy Hosp (Scripps)
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eifrig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eifrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eifrig has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eifrig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Eifrig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eifrig.
