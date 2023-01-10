Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisengart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD
Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Eisengart's Office Locations
Associated Colon & Rectal Specialists3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 4A Ste 204, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 593-2008
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisengart?
Most amazing doctor ever!!! He is living his calling
About Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063465342
Education & Certifications
- U Med Dent Nj/Rbrt Wood Johnson Med Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisengart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eisengart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eisengart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisengart has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisengart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisengart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisengart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisengart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisengart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.