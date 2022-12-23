Overview of Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD

Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Ekstein works at Premier Orthopaedics In Collegeville in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ, Brooklyn, NY, Cliffside Park, NJ and Kearny, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.