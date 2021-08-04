Dr. Charles Eldredge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldredge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Eldredge, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Eldredge, MD
Dr. Charles Eldredge, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Eldredge works at
Dr. Eldredge's Office Locations
-
1
Mohawk Valley Nephrology Associates555 French Rd Ste 103, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 735-3541
-
2
Lowville Dialysis Center7785 N State St Ste 1, Lowville, NY 13367 Directions (315) 735-3541
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eldredge?
I always recommend him. I trust his decisions and his treatment plans
About Dr. Charles Eldredge, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215989322
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldredge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldredge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldredge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldredge works at
Dr. Eldredge has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldredge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldredge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldredge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldredge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldredge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.