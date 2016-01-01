Dr. Charles Elson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Elson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Elson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Elson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Dermatology Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-4744Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elson?
About Dr. Charles Elson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1780628040
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- Cornell Affil Hosps
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elson works at
Dr. Elson has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.