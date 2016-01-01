Overview

Dr. Charles Elson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Elson works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.