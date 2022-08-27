Dr. Hotte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles-Eric Hotte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles-Eric Hotte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Hotte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Institute2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-7850
- 2 1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hotte?
I went for my first visit with Dr. Hotte being referred to him by my primary. He was kind and understanding and not alarming. He explained everything and ordered tests that will assist him in his ultimate diagnosis. He had a young female doctor assisting him who was very kind and caring. I feel very confident in his care.
About Dr. Charles-Eric Hotte, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063615151
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hotte works at
Dr. Hotte has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Duodenal Ulcer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.